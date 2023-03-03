Expand / Collapse search

ACC Round Rock Campus reopens at noon after storm-related power outage

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Austin Community College's Round Rock Campus will reopen at noon Friday. It was closed this morning due to an ongoing power outage after last night's storm. 

At 6 a.m., ACC said power at Eastview was restored, but the power was out at Round Rock Campus until just after 10 a.m.

ACC says all in-person classes, work, and activities at Round Rock Campus will resume at noon today. All other campuses were already operating on the usual schedule.

For more information, visit austincc.edu.