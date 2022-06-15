ACC to close campuses, hold events for Juneteenth

Austin Community College will be observing Juneteenth this weekend with activities as well as closing campuses.

ACC will be holding a day of celebration on June 16 at the Eastview Campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live performances, face painting, and lawn games. The event will also feature ACC and community resources, a voter registration table and a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

On Friday, June 17, all ACC campus sites will be closed in observance of Juneteenth. The district says this will be the first year the college is formally observing the holiday with the closure of all sites.

ACC will also be in the annual Greater East Austin Youth Association Juneteenth Park Festival and Parade on Saturday, June 18 and will have its own float for the first year ever.

RELATED COVERAGE:

ACC says it has honored Juneteenth since 1974 with both internal and external celebrations including musical performances, cultural awareness talks, guest speakers, and opportunities to showcase the college’s African American Cultural Center.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law to make Juneteenth, or June 19, a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery and the 12th federal holiday.

To learn more and participate, click here.