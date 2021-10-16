Access to Comal River reopens in New Braunfels

The City of New Braunfels has reopened the access point for the Comal River, which had been closed due to cleanup of debris from recent thunderstorms.

The access points for the Comal and Guadalupe rivers within the city limits had been closed due to the heavy rain in the area from the recent thunderstorms.

"As of this release, the Comal River flow is at approximately 320cfs," the city said in a press release. "Debris has been cleaned up by city staff and the clarity of the water on the Comal River is returning to normal. However, river-goers should still be cautious about debris that may not be visible under the water’s surface."

The New Braunfels Police Department says it encourages the use of life vests while participating in any water-related activity.

Drivers are reminded to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN whenever you see water over a roadway, and never drive around barricades.

