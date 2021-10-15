Access to Guadalupe River reopens, Comal River access still closed

The City of New Braunfels has reopened the access point for the Guadalupe River. The access point for the Comal River is still closed at this time due to the ongoing cleanup of debris from recent thunderstorms.

The access points within the city limits had been closed due to the heavy rain in the area from the recent thunderstorms.

"As of this release, the Comal River flow is at approximately 400cfs and water clarity remains poor," the city said in a press release. "City staff has been working throughout the day to clean up debris like tree branches, mud, rocks, and other items that washed downstream. River access to the Comal River will resume once crews have completed that cleanup."

The city also noted that although the access points for the Guadalupe River have been reopened, water clarity remains somewhat poor. People who go to the Guadalupe River should remain cautious about the debris that may not be visible under the water’s surface.

City officials noted that forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting some additional rainfall over the next 24 hours and those weather factors will play a role in future decisions made.

Drivers are reminded to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN whenever you see water over a roadway, and never drive around barricades.

