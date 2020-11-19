Access to park amenities changed now that Travis County is under Stage 4

Access to some park amenities within Travis County has been limited now that the community has entered Stage 4 of Austin Public Health's (APH) 5 stage risk-based guidelines.

All athletic fields, group shelters, picnic tables, and BBQ grills are closed in the Travis County Park system until further notice. Camping by reservation, operational boat ramps, playgrounds, access to trails and some other amenities will remain open.

The following parks will be open for day use from 8:00 a.m. – Dark:

Allen Park

Arkansas Bend Park

Barkley Meadows Park

Ben E. Fisher Park

Bob Wentz Park

Cypress Creek Park

Del Valle Softball Fields

East Metro Park (trails, limited parking)

Fritz Hughes Park

Hamilton Pool Preserve

Hippie Hollow Park

Little Webberville Park

Loop 360 Park

Mansfield Dam Park

Mary Quinlan Park

Northeast Metro Park (trails, limited parking)

Pace Bend Park (Collier boat ramp open)

Reimers Ranch Park

Richard Moya Park (trails, limited parking)

Selma Hughes Park

Southeast Metro Park (trails, limited parking)

Webberville Park (Boat Ramp and trail use only)

Windmill Run Park

The following parks are closed to the public until further notice:

Sandy Creek Park

Tom Hughes Park

For a park-specific list of guidelines for Travis County Parks, click here.

Travis County Parks (TCP) manages its park system based on local and state orders, according to a press release from TCP. Along with the guidelines, TCP will determine best management practices for the park system, taking into consideration the need for adequate staffing levels and park visitor compliance with state and local directives.

