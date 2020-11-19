Access to park amenities changed now that Travis County is under Stage 4
AUSTIN, Texas - Access to some park amenities within Travis County has been limited now that the community has entered Stage 4 of Austin Public Health's (APH) 5 stage risk-based guidelines.
All athletic fields, group shelters, picnic tables, and BBQ grills are closed in the Travis County Park system until further notice. Camping by reservation, operational boat ramps, playgrounds, access to trails and some other amenities will remain open.
The following parks will be open for day use from 8:00 a.m. – Dark:
- Allen Park
- Arkansas Bend Park
- Barkley Meadows Park
- Ben E. Fisher Park
- Bob Wentz Park
- Cypress Creek Park
- Del Valle Softball Fields
- East Metro Park (trails, limited parking)
- Fritz Hughes Park
- Hamilton Pool Preserve
- Hippie Hollow Park
- Little Webberville Park
- Loop 360 Park
- Mansfield Dam Park
- Mary Quinlan Park
- Northeast Metro Park (trails, limited parking)
- Pace Bend Park (Collier boat ramp open)
- Reimers Ranch Park
- Richard Moya Park (trails, limited parking)
- Selma Hughes Park
- Southeast Metro Park (trails, limited parking)
- Webberville Park (Boat Ramp and trail use only)
- Windmill Run Park
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
The following parks are closed to the public until further notice:
- Sandy Creek Park
- Tom Hughes Park
Advertisement
For a park-specific list of guidelines for Travis County Parks, click here.
Travis County Parks (TCP) manages its park system based on local and state orders, according to a press release from TCP. Along with the guidelines, TCP will determine best management practices for the park system, taking into consideration the need for adequate staffing levels and park visitor compliance with state and local directives.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS