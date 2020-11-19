APH holds weekly update, changes to COVID-19 measures possible

The Austin Public Health Department is holding its weekly update and there is speculation that changes to the current COVID-19 measures are possible.

Currently, Austin-Travis County is in Stage 3 but cases in the state, as well in the U.S., are rising.

Researchers with Johns Hopkins University say Texas has surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths which is the second highest in the country behind New York. Texas has the 22nd highest death count per capita at 69.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, some schools in the area have had to close due to COVID-19 infection rates.

There is some good news as another COVID-19 vaccine is showing promising results. Moderna reports its vaccine was more than 94% effective in clinical trials. Pfizer and BioNTech recently reported that their vaccine has been 90% effective in clinical trials.