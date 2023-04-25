ACC lifts shelter-in-place order for Riverside campus

Austin Community College's Riverside campus is no longer under a shelter-in-place order.

ACC sent out an emergency alert just before 6 p.m. April 25 warning of a Hispanic male with a weapon and told students and staff not to come to campus.

ACC later said in a release that local police had received reports of a possible armed person walking near but not on the campus. The Austin Police Department is in charge of the investigation, and ACC District police are assisting, says ACC.

In a text alert sent around 6:15 p.m., ACC said the campus has returned to normal operations and that Austin police have given the all clear.

Austin police told FOX 7 Austin that there was a shooting a couple miles away from the campus at Faro Place and Crossing Drive. The shooting had been reported just after 5 p.m.

APD says a dispute between two people resulting in one person being shot and sustaining minor injuries.

The suspect is still at large and the scene is still active, says APD.

