ACL 2024 headliner Dua Lipa explores what Austin has to offer

Multi-Grammy award-winning artist Dua Lipa is a headliner for the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The singer-songwriter is in town for her performance at ACL, but after the show, she is exploring all the city has to offer.

On Weekend One, the pop star got a taste of East Austin at La Barbecue on Friday. Then, she went south to a legendary dance hall the next night.

Alexandra McManus is a bartender at the Broken Spoke and was working the night Dua Lipa came into the business.

"It was exhilarating," said McManus. "I mean, like, come on, the celebrities coming in, you're like, my gosh, I wanted to get my picture with her so bad, but I was busy."

It was a welcome surprise as Dua Lipa grabbed her cowboy boots and jeans from headlining ACL Saturday night to dancing the night away at the Broken Spoke in South Austin.

"She had no security whenever she came in here, it was just her and her friends," said McManus. "She obviously, you know, felt safe and like this was a pretty good place."

The award-winning performer posted on social media about her evening spent two-stepping and called the Broken Spoke 'honky tonk heaven.'

"I think that's what keeps his place alive, is that people will still want to come and have a good time and dance and that's what we're here to do," said McManus.

The artist added her name to the long list of icons who have visited the Broken Spoke in its 60-year history.

"It was super cool, and it, like, honestly, gives me a little bit of goosebumps," said McManus. "I just started here, but this is by far the coolest place I've ever worked."

Dua Lipa will be back in Austin to headline on Weekend Two.