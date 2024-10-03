Safety tips for Austin City Limits 2024 festival goers

The brief Austin public safety officials gave advice on how to protect yourself and belongings during the fall festival season. It's recommended to keep your phone and ID and credit cards separated in case you lose one.



The fall festival season is bringing a surge of crowds to Austin.

Public safety officials held a press conference Thursday morning and shared expert advice on how to protect yourself and your belongings when attending large events.

"Austin Travis County EMS prepares with our public safety partners and our partners around the city for months and months before we have these events," said Captain Christa Stedman, with Austin-Travis County EMS.

First responders and officers recommended how people can ensure their weekend is safe and enjoyable.

"Keep your valuables in a safe location," said APD Corporal Jose Mendez. If you bring a purse, a fanny pack, or a backpack, please make sure those are zipped and secured."

RELATED: Pickpocketing in downtown Austin on the rise: report

He recommended not putting your ID or credit card in your phone case because if you lose one, you lose all, so it is better to keep them separate.

"At ACL, they're going to have water refilling stations around," said Stedman. "So be sure to bring your reusable water bottle so that you can fill up between acts."

She suggests drinking bottled water before, during, and after your event. You should also dress in breathable fabrics to prevent overheating, wear comfortable shoes for walking, and plan for traffic delays.

"If you get separated from your group, have a plan to meet at a specific location," said Mendez.

Also, avoid putting your phone in your back pocket or in a backpack, share your phone's location with your friends, and have a checklist of everything you need.

First responders, security, and officers will be on-site at ACL on both weekends.