Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off 2024 season

The brief The 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival has kicked off in Austin.



At the Austin City Limits Music Festival, the musicians are, of course, all the buzz.

"I'm most excited for Blink 182, and Foster the People are my number ones," said Sabrina Smith, an ACL attendee.

Others can't wait to reunite with old friends this weekend.

"Just hanging out with my best friends, I'm excited," said Kate Goetzinger, an ACL attendee.

Attendees say it’s the people and the tunes that keep bringing them back.

"I come every year," said Smith.

This year is also a big anniversary for the group the festival is named after.

Fifty years ago, Austin City Limits TV shot its pilot episode on Austin PBS starring Willie Nelson. The program would lend its name to the festival in 2002.

A lot has changed since then, like the size of the stages, the types of artists, and especially the prices.

FOX 7 Austin archived stories from 2004 report tickets were about $88.50 for three days and $40 for one.

"Oh, that is insane," said Smith.

Nowadays, a three-day pass costs between $300 to $400.

"For three full days of music, that's a bargain, I think, right?" said Dylan Meier, a first-time festival goer.

While prices are drastically higher than 20 years ago, the price tag is still totally worth it for these music lovers.

"I'm excited," said Meier. "I have not been to a Texas music festival yet."

"It's the energy," said Smith. "It's the difference within Austin having the skyline view in the background. The people are always so genuine and fun, and it's just a good place to connect with people and have a good time."

If you’re coming this weekend, make sure to drink plenty of water and bring an empty water bottle for refills.

Temperatures could hit the 90s both Saturday and Sunday.