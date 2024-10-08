Lose your valuables at ACL? Check out the online Lost & Found

Are you missing any valuables after Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival?

If so, you can check and reclaim your items through the festival's online Lost and Found.

The online directory is looking to reunite dozens of phones, wallets, keys, sunglasses, and other items with their owners.

Owners can then pick up their claimed items during festival hours or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. Lost & Found is located at the Guest Services HQ on William Barton Drive, just off of Barton Springs Road.

You can also pre-register your information online ahead of Weekend Two and be contacted if your item is turned in at Lost & Found during the festival.

ACL also offers storage lockers to festival goers as a way to prevent loss. You can purchase a locker ahead of time online.

Lockers are available for General Admission, VIP and Platinum attendees. GA lockers range in price from $25 to $60.