ACL Music Festival: APD data shows over 100 reports of theft at festival

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin City Limits Music Festival
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say they arrested more than a dozen people at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, many arrested for theft.

In data released yesterday, APD arrested 15 individuals, responded to 367 calls for service and took 206 offense reports over both weekends.

APD says there were 113 reports of theft during Weekends 1 and 2. Approximately 67 theft reports were made on Weekend 1, and an additional 46 reports of theft over Weekend 2.

One of the people arrested Weekend 2 was 23-year-old Victor Manuel Castro-Ordonez. At the time of his arrest, officers caught Castro-Ordonez with 35 cell phones inside a bag designed to block reception.

Police also arrested people for assault on a public servant, criminal trespass and assault with injury.