ACL Music Festival granted city of Austin event permit

It looks like the show will go on for the Austin City Limits Music Festival this year.

The City of Austin has granted the festival its event permit, a week after Austin Public Health reviewed and approved the festival's COVID-19 health and safety plan.

The approval is part of the special events permitting process and officials say the plan was reviewed in accordance with the City of Austin and Travis County's current COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

The following plan has been approved for those who wish to attend the festival:

A printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend ACL Festival 2021. The negative COVID-19 printed test result must be obtained within 72 hours of entering ACL Festival.

Patrons who are fully vaccinated may show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination instead of proof of negative test. Patrons showing proof of vaccine do not need to be tested to enter ACL Festival.

The festival's organizers also must develop strategies for maintaining at least six feet of social distancing, and include "mask zones" in outdoor event areas where social distancing is not possible.

More details on the event’s ACL Festival Fan Health Pledge can be found on the ACL Festival website.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

‘How bad do we want ACL’, Austin health officials ask

Could Austin City Limits Music Festival be the next event canceled?

ACL Music Festival to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter