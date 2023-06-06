ACL Radio's Blues on the Green returns for 32nd season

ACL Radio's "Blues on the Green" is returning for its 32nd season as Austin's largest free concert series.

The series will run Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19 at Zilker Park.

In addition to live music, attendees will also be able to enjoy food and non-alcoholic beverages from local Austin establishments.

Attendees over 21 can also purchase alcohol to consume in the bar located at the front of the stage for the second year in a row.

Blankets, lawn chairs, dogs on leashes, and children are all welcome!

A lineup has not yet been announced.

For more information on the event, click here.