ACL Radio’s Blues on the Green shows postponed due to spread of COVID-19

ACL Radio has decided to postpone the Blues on the Green shows that were scheduled for this week due to the latest wave of COVID-19.

The free concert series was scheduled for Tue. August 10th, and Wed. August 11th.

"This was wholly our call and we're grateful for the understanding and cooperation we've received from the artists that were set to play, the sponsors and vendors that make Blues on the Green possible, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, and the Austin Public Health officials we've consulted with along the way," ACL Radio said in a Facebook post.

The post also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and follow health protocols. "We urge everyone to follow public health protocols and to get vaccinated so we can again enjoy free live music in Zilker Park."

ACL Radio did not mention any new dates for the concerts that were cancelled this weekend.

