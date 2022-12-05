False reports of active shooter situation at Austin high school

Austin Independent School District has issued clarification there is no active shooter situation at Bowie High School after disinformation was posted to a website.

The school district said a disinformation website reported there was an active shooter situation at Bowie High School. However, that is false.

AISD said the website was rated "suspicious" by a scam detector. It also says that the website's contact information lists an address in Johannesburg, South Africa and that the contact phone number listed for the outlet's Facebook page is disconnected.

District officials say they will continue to monitor this situation and any other false reports of incidents at Austin schools.