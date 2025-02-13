Activists calling on Texas lawmakers to address overdose deaths, homelessness

The Brief Hundreds of activists rallied outside the Texas Capitol to end homelessness They called on state officials to address overdose deaths



Hundreds of activists from several nonprofits rallied outside the state capitol on Thursday.

They're calling on state officials to address overdose deaths and bring an end to homelessness.

Voices of community activists and leaders known as Vocal Texas organized the rally that is being called a legislative advocacy day.

Activists fight to bring an end to homelessness

What they're saying:

Activists from across the nation traveled to the state capitol in Austin on Thursday to make their voices heard by lawmakers inside the building on topics ranging from homelessness to drug abuse.

"We've seen 158 or more new ordinances across this country that make it basically illegal to be homeless. We can't be satisfied with that," says national coalition for the homeless executive director Donald Whitehead.

Each organization had a list of demands. Those included: removing barriers to housing and support programs, expanding access to proven overdose prevention programs and tools, and to stop using arrest and incarceration to solve public health problems.

Many that attended the rally say the resources are necessary.

"With housing, with IDs, birth certificates, you need that stuff to even start looking for a job," says rally attendee Steven Smith.

"Nationally we are working on creating more housing production, using many abandoned buildings that we have in this country, so that people don't have to sleep in the streets and in abandoned cars," says Whitehead.

Dig deeper:

In 2021, the city of Austin reinstated a ban on camping in public spaces, making it a misdemeanor, with a fine of up to $500, and the legislature outlawed camping statewide.

The Supreme Court ruled that cities were able to enforce the ban last year.

"That is not the way to solve homelessness. We have proven solutions, and we want to make sure that the people inside that building hear that we have proven solutions. We lose tens of thousands of people every year to the elements and also through the lack of resources for people with substance abuse issues," says Whitehead.