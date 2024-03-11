Sister of man killed in alleged drunk driving crash shares his story

The sister of a man killed in a suspected drunk driving crash is sharing his story.

Police say on Feb. 14, on west U.S. Hwy. 290 near William Cannon, a pickup truck crashed into another car, and then hit 58-year-old Adam Attebury, a pedestrian, who died on scene. The driver of the other car wasn't hurt. Police arrested 41-year-old Jacob Sussman for intoxication manslaughter.

Attebury's younger sister, Faith Miracle, who lives in West Texas, says it was part of his routine to wander that area. Cook Walden Forest Oaks Memorial Park is where his parents and older sister are buried.

"With him being in the homeless community where he was killed, was across from the cemetery where our family's all buried at, and I believe that he chose to stay there to be close to them, in all honesty. I don't think he wanted to be a burden to me," Miracle said.

MORE AUSTIN NEWS

She says dealing with the loss has been overwhelming.

"It's very painful, especially since it was unexpected and the nature of it was so tragic," she said. "It's one of those commonsense things you're not supposed to drink, get behind the wheel. You know, if you don't want to accidentally kill someone, then don't drink and drive."

Miracle describes her brother as someone who was full of energy, creative, and funny. He loved the outdoors and music.

"Growing up, he was like my idol because he was my big brother," she said.

She says Attebury was in the Army reserves and then transferred to the Air Force. He was also a former Travis County corrections officer.

When she was younger, she lived with him for awhile. "He just provided everything for me, you know, and let me figure out my ways," she said.

58-year-old Adam Attebury, seen in this undated photo, was struck and killed in South Austin by a suspected drunk driver on Valentine's Day. His sister Faith is sharing his story. (Faith Miracle)

When she had her first daughter, Emma, he was always there for them.

"He was just the greatest uncle," she said. "Watching him with Emma was so fun and beautiful, and he really loved her, and he was protective of me."

Unfortunately, Attebury spiraled into homelessness.

"He was a very private person, so if he was dealing with anything emotional, he didn't talk about it. That was not his way," Miracle said.

She hadn't been able to contact him the past few years.

"I wish I could have been home for him like he had been for me," she said. "He really was a great guy and full of life, but the thing that hurts me the most is he didn't see his worth. He didn't see him, and that's where I believe the spiral into homelessness came from was lack of self-worth, and it hurt because he was a beautiful person, very talented."

She says her message is that people are loved, no matter what their living situation is.

"There's so many homeless living in Austin, and I'm sure all of them carry great guilt and hurts, and I'm sure there are people out there who still love them and see them for who they really are," she said.

Attebury will be laid to rest at the cemetery where his family is buried.