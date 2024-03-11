New details revealed about South Austin SWAT standoff with naked man

Court documents are revealing new details about last week’s SWAT standoff with a naked man, who police say broke into a South Austin home and assaulted a woman inside.

Austin Police have now identified Larry Robinson, 45, as the man they arrested following the standoff on Thursday. Robinson remains held at the Travis County Jail Monday night on a $50,000 bond.

Around noon Thursday, a resident called 911 saying a naked man had forced his way inside her home on Merle Drive near Ben White and Menchaca Road. The resident had just arrived home and, according to the arrest affidavit, "when she turned around there was a man standing a short distance from her, naked."

The affidavit goes on to say: "She tried to tell him to leave, but said he was babbling and smoking narcotics from a glass pipe while staring at her."

That’s when police say Robinson assaulted the woman.

"He kicked an empty dog kennel towards her on purpose which hit her ankle and caused a contusion and bleeding," the affidavit states. "[The victim] said she was very scared and forced the window open and jumped out of her house in fear for her life. [She] described looking back up towards the window where she could see the naked man looking out at her as if it was something from a horror movie."

The woman was treated by EMS. Austin Police, meanwhile, called in the SWAT team to deal with Robinson, who’d barricaded himself in the house—after police learned there were guns and venomous snakes inside.

The affidavit goes on to say: "While Larry Robinson was inside the home he threw property around the house, punched holes in the wall, kicked dogs that were inside the house, and urinated on the floors."

"After several attempts of de-escalating this situation, the suspect eventually exited the residence unharmed," said Cpl. Jose Mendez of the Austin Police Department.

Robinson later told police he heard a female voice inside the house, and that’s why he decided to go in.

"The suspect was unknown to the residents of the home," said Mendez.

Robinson has a lengthy criminal history in Travis County, with recent charges including possession of cocaine, assaulting a family member, indecent exposure, and failing to register as a sex offender.

No officers were injured during Thursday’s standoff. So far, Robinson is charged with burglary, but he could face more charges as the investigation continues.