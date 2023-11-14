Adam Johnson's on-ice death: Suspect arrested in England

Police in England say they have made an arrest in connection to the death of Adam Johnson, a hockey player from Minnesota who was killed while on the ice in October.

The incident happened while Johnson was playing hockey for the Nottingham Panthers in England's Elite Hockey League.

The South Yorkshire police say they have taken a suspect into custody on suspicion of manslaughter.

Johnson, who played college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and in the NHL for the Pittsburg Penguins, died after a player's skate cut his neck open during a collision on the ice.

In a statement, the South Yorkshire Police said:

"We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."

Johnson played 13 games over parts of the 2018-19 and 2019–20 seasons playing for the Penguins. He had a goal, against the Minnesota Wild and three assists in his NHL career.