Additional charges filed in Hays County against San Antonio registered sex offender

Investigators have filed additional charges against a San Antonio man arrested for child trafficking earlier this month.

24-year-old Diego Alejandro Cortez, who is a registered sex offender, now faces ten additional charges of possession of child pornography and first-degree felony sex abuse of child continuous of a victim under 14 years old.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, investigators learned through evidence seized earlier this month that Cortez possessed images and videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Investigators also found a second victim, a 13-year-old girl who lives in Cibolo. In a forensic interview, the girl told investigators that she and Cortez had had multiple sexual encounters, which was corroborated by Cortez's confession and evidence found on his phone.

Cortez is currently in the Hays County Jail charged with:

Harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor

First-degree felony traffic child to engage in sexual conduct

10 counts of third-degree felony possession of child pornography

First-degree felony sex abuse of child continuous of a victim under 14 years old

Investigators believe there could be more victims in and around Hays County.

Investigators say Cortez met potential victims online through Snapchat and would portray himself as a young teen in an attempt to gain their trust. Cortez was known to use the profiles Dfordiegs and Slowbass4367.

Cortez was initially arrested when Hays County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in Kyle regarding a runaway 10-year-old girl.

While at the home, deputies learned the missing girl was found in San Antonio. She was later taken back to her home in Kyle.

Deputies found a white 2022 Volkswagen leaving the home, so they conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Cortez.

Cortez has enticed the child to leave her home. He was initially taken into custody for harboring a runaway child, and child trafficking to engage in sexual conduct.

Through follow-up interviews, Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined that, on more than one occasion, Cortez had sexual intercourse with the missing girl, as well as other children in and around San Antonio and surrounding areas.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation or believe their child may be a victim is urged to contact Sergeant Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or email

mark.opiela@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or online as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.