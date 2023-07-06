San Antonio registered sex offender arrested in Hays County for child trafficking

article

A man was arrested for child trafficking in Hays County, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office is also asking for the public’s help in identifying any other possible victims that Cortez may have contacted.

The sheriff's office said on July 2, around 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a home in Kyle regarding a runaway 10-year-old girl.

While at the home, deputies learned the missing girl was found in San Antonio. She was later taken back to her home in Kyle.

Deputies found a white 2022 Volkswagen leaving the home, so they conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Diego Cortez.

Cortez is a registered sex offender out of San Antonio, and enticed the child to leave her home. He was taken into custody for harboring a runaway child, and child trafficking to engage in sexual conduct.

Through follow-up interviews, Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined that, on more than one occasion, Cortez had sexual intercourse with the missing girl, as well as other children in, and around, San Antonio and surrounding areas.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying other children that may have been victimized by Cortez.

Based on information provided, investigators know Cortez met his potential victims online through Snapchat, and would portray himself as a young teen in attempt to gain their trust.

He was known to use the Snapchat profile names:

Dfordiegs

Slowbass4367

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying any other possible victims that Cortez may have contacted.

If you have information regarding this investigation, or if you believe your child was a victim, please contact Sergeant Mark Opiela with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or email mark.opiela@co.hays.tx.us.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800- 324-TIPS, or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

Sheriff Cutler would like to remind parents about the potential dangers of technology available to children. He encourages parents to monitor their child’s social media use, and to engage in conversations about internet safety and meeting up with people they have only met online.

Parents can find additional resources to talk with their children and teens about internet safety through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).