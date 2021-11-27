Adoption fees waived this weekend at Austin Pets Alive!

Austin Pets Alive! is waiving all adoption fees this weekend for adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.

APA! says it has over 1,000 animals in their care available for adoption and just took in their thousandth litter of kittens for the year.

Adoption fees are waived Nov. 26 through Nov. 28 at APA!'s Town Lake and Tarrytown locations from noon to 6 p.m. Surgery deposits will still apply.

Austin Pets Alive! says people who are not able to adopt right now can also donate to help dogs and cats in need of medical and behavioral care ahead of Giving Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter