Adoption fees waived at Wilco animal shelter this weekend

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) will waive its adoption fees from May 20-22.

Those fees are waived because Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with participating Best Friends Animal Society network partners to surprise new pet owners by helping to pick up adoption fees at shelters across the country.

Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, all age-appropriate vaccinations and a microchip that will be registered for new owners.

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, located at 1855 S.E. Inner Loop in Georgetown, is open to the public daily from noon to 6 p.m. Available pets can be previewed at wilcopets.org.

"The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is grateful for this opportunity to offer waived-fee adoptions thanks to Best Friends and Bounty. With the shelter remaining at or above capacity with medium to large adult dogs for months now, free adoptions could help us to make much needed space for new animals in need of our help," said Misty Valenta, WCRAS animal services director.

Currently, there are 100,000 more pets awaiting homes at shelters than at this time last year due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers and reduced adoption events.