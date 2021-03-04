Adorable! Baby otters born for the first time at Discovery Cove

article

Discovery Cove has added two adorable arrivals to their family: a pair of baby otters.

Babies Emmie and Binx are the first otter kits to be born at Discovery Cove in Orlando. The little cuties were born on October 13, 2020 to parents Mari and her "significant otter," Hank.

"Emmie and Binx have hit all their milestones to date, and have been introduced into the main otter habitat at Discovery Cove, where they continue to receive world-class, expert care from our veterinary team," the park wrote in a news release.

MORE NEWS: ‘Space hurricane’ discovered above Earth for the first time ever

Advertisement

Discovery Cove is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and participates in the organization’s Asian otter Species Survival Plan.

MORE NEWS: Video: Dog missing for more than 1 year returned to owner in touching reunion

According to the park, Asian Small-Clawed Otters are the smallest of all 13 species of otters. When fully mature, they will reach 2-3 feet in length and weigh anywhere from 2-11 pounds.

"Scent is the most important form of communication for these animals, with each otter having a scent as unique as a fingerprint. Asian Small-Clawed Otters spend a great deal of time in and out of the water, living on fish, crustaceans and mollusks, and have an average lifespan of approximately 10-15 years."

Guests to Discovery Cove can now visit Emmie and Binx and the other otters daily.