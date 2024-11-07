Former licensed counselor gets 28 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children

The Brief A former licensed counselor in San Antonio has been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children. Warren will also serve a lifetime of supervised release following his imprisonment and pay restitution. Warren told an FBI undercover agent that he had been engaging in sexual contact with a child since they were seven, says the US Attorney's office.



A former licensed counselor in San Antonio has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison for sexually exploiting children.

47-year-old Adrian Scott Warren was indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography. He pled guilty to the first count and was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison.

Warren will also serve a lifetime of supervised release following his imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay $140,840 to the victim at the center of the sexual exploitation charge, and $100,000 to 20 additional victims, whose images Warren possessed.

According to court documents, Warren sent a private message over a dating app to an FBI undercover profile. That conversation transitioned to a messenger app where he stated he was interested in "young."

Warren also said he had been engaging in sexual contact with a child since they were seven. He also told the undercover agent that he wanted to meet up to engage in sexual activity and watch child sexual abuse material (CSAM). He also offered to bring the victim with him to the meet up, court documents say.

In August 2022, Warren traveled to a hotel where he believed he was going to meet a nine-year-old and engage in sexual activity. At the hotel, he was met by FBI agents and his cell phone was seized, court documents say.

In an interview with a CPS Special Investigator, Warren identified the victim and admitted that he had sexually assaulted the child, court documents say. He also admitted to possessing CSAM depicting various children between the ages of 0 and 17 years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct.