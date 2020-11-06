Adult transported after trailer fire in east Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - An adult has been transported after a trailer fire in east Travis County.
EMS and fire crews responded to a structure fire at 4910 Blue Bluff Road off FM 969 just after 4:30 p.m. According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire started outside and burned cars, trash, and debris, then extended into an occupied trailer.
EMS medics declared a trauma alert on an adult patient for burns suffered in the fire.
An adult has been transported after a trailer fire in east Travis County. (Austin Fire Department)
The adult patient was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, says ATCEMS.