Adult transported after trailer fire in east Travis County

An adult has been transported after a trailer fire in east Travis County.

EMS and fire crews responded to a structure fire at 4910 Blue Bluff Road off FM 969 just after 4:30 p.m. According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire started outside and burned cars, trash, and debris, then extended into an occupied trailer.

EMS medics declared a trauma alert on an adult patient for burns suffered in the fire.

The adult patient was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, says ATCEMS.

