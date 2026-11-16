Advocacy groups welcome Gina Hinojosa's pledge to rescind terrorist label on CAIR

The Brief Civil rights and nonprofit groups are praising Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa’s pledge to rescind Gov. Greg Abbott’s terrorist designation of CAIR. The move follows outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton dropping lawsuits against two migrant nonprofits, though Abbott's order remains in force until Hinojosa takes office. Whether Hinojosa will also seek to repeal the underlying property laws or lift the separate label on the Muslim Brotherhood remains unclear.



Civil rights and nonprofit advocacy groups are welcoming Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa’s pledge to rescind outgoing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive proclamation designating the Council on American-Islamic Relations as a foreign terrorist organization.

Advocates welcome reversal of 2025 designation

Hinojosa, a Democrat, committed to reversing the designation once she takes office during a recent interview with The Washington Post. On Monday, the Texas Nonprofit Protection Network, a statewide coalition that advocates for nonprofits, praised the announcement as an important step toward ending what it described as politically motivated state actions against minority and advocacy organizations.

What they're saying:

"Greg Abbott used his office to fuel anti-Muslim hostility and intimidate the organizations defending their communities' rights," Sam Robles, executive director of the Texas Nonprofit Protection Network, said in a statement. "Abbott’s politically motivated designation of CAIR as a terrorist organization was another escalation in a campaign that sought to portray Muslim civic participation and advocacy as a public safety threat."

Background on Abbott’s proclamation

The backstory:

Abbott issued the proclamation in November 2025, declaring both CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood to be foreign terrorist organizations under Texas criminal law and transnational criminal organizations under state property statutes.

In justifying the order, Abbott cited federal court records from the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing case. CAIR, one of the nation's largest Muslim civil rights organizations, has repeatedly rejected the allegations, noting that the U.S. federal government has never designated it as a terrorist group.

CAIR’s Texas chapters subsequently challenged the proclamation in federal court.

Related article

Advocates noted that anti-Muslim rhetoric became a prominent issue during the 2026 Texas election cycle. In the race for the Texas Railroad Commission, former Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Bo French drew national scrutiny for inflammatory social media remarks targeting Muslim and South Asian communities.

Despite receiving Abbott's endorsement, French was defeated by Democratic state Rep. Jon Rosenthal, who became the first Democrat elected to the commission in more than three decades. CAIR Texas described the election results as a rejection of anti-Muslim bigotry.

Broader pushback against state actions on nonprofits

Hinojosa’s pledge also follows outgoing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's decision last week to drop long-running lawsuits seeking to shut down two prominent immigrant-serving nonprofits: El Paso-based migrant shelter network Annunciation House and Houston-based advocacy group FIEL.

Paxton had sought to revoke both organizations' state nonprofit charters over allegations ranging from harboring migrants to violating rules governing political advocacy.

"Reversing these actions is an important first step," Robles said. "Texas must address the harm caused by officials who abused their authority, provide remedies to organizations harmed, and establish safeguards to prevent government power from being used as a weapon of political retaliation."

Legal Limitations of Rescinding the Order

While Hinojosa’s planned rescission would withdraw the state's terrorist label from CAIR, legal observers note it would not repeal the underlying state property laws or address Abbott's separate designation of the Muslim Brotherhood.