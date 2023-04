Austin fire and ATCEMS crews are responding to two multi-car pileups in opposite sides of the city.

AFD says the scenes are in the 12000 block of S I-35 northbound in South Austin and in the 12100 block of Research Boulevard in North Austin.

Crews are currently triaging patients for transport.

Drivers are advised to slow down and move over for first responders.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.