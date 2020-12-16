AFD looking for two women who set fire to homeless camp

The Austin Fire Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two women they say set fire to a homeless camp in northwest Travis County.

AFD says that around 1 p.m. on Dec. 15, an unidentified woman and an accomplice bought gasoline at a Circle K on Spicewood Springs Road. They then drove to a homeless camp at U.S. 183 and Spicewood Springs Road and used the gasoline to ignite a fire at the camp.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ They were in a grey Nissan Altima with temporary plates and body damage on the driver's side in the rear.

The two suspects are described as Hispanic or white women between 25 and 30 years old. They were in a grey Nissan Altima with temporary plates and body damage on the driver's side in the rear.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact AFD investigators at 512-974-0240.

