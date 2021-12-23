AFD members deployed to Panhandle as precautionary measure

The Austin Fire Department has deployed two apparatus and five members to the Texas Panhandle in response to Gov. Greg Abbott's request.

Yesterday, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to get wildfire resources readily available as critical fire weather is in the forecast through Sunday, Dec. 26. The resources are meant to serve as a backup if local response capabilities are exceeded.

(Austin Fire Department)

The AFD team left Austin yesterday, Dec. 22, and is prepared to be gone at least a week or longer as part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System deployment, part of the Texas A&M Forest Service.

AFD Battalion Chief Josh Portie is serving as the Strike Team Leader for Strike Team 136; they traveled to Childress, Texas yesterday to pre-position for forecasted fire weather. They will be assigned there until further notice.

(Austin Fire Department)

Joining AFD in the wildfire response is five other Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams, including 82 firefighters and 25 fire engines; one fire suppression module, including 7 personnel; two large air tankers; three Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS); and one air attack aerial supervision aircraft.

An additional 118 firefighters and an Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Wildland Support Unit are on standby to be deployed if necessary.

Texans can visit tfsweb.tamu.edu or ready.gov/wildfires for wildfire resources and safety tips.

