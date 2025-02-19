South Austin condo fire: 1 person rescued from building, AFD says

The Brief AFD responded to a condo fire in South Austin One person was evaluated for minor injuries There is no word on what caused the fire



One person was rescued after a condo fire in South Austin.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, firefighters responded to a roof fire at the Talisman Condos in the 1500 block of Barton Springs Road.

One person was evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS for minor injuries.

The fire went through the roof, making this a three-alarm fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.