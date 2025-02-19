South Austin condo fire: 1 person rescued from building, AFD says
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was rescued after a condo fire in South Austin.
What we know:
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, firefighters responded to a roof fire at the Talisman Condos in the 1500 block of Barton Springs Road.
One person was evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS for minor injuries.
The fire went through the roof, making this a three-alarm fire.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Source: Information from the Austin Fire Department