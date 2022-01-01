AFD responds to over 100 calls within first two hours of 2022

For the Austin Fire Department (AFD), ringing in the New Year was busier than expected with crews responding to calls right when the clock struck midnight.

AFD says it responded to over 120 calls within the first two hours of the new year, with around 15 calls every hour after that.

FOX 7 Austin's Amanda Ruiz checks in with Austin Fire about their already busy 2022.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter