Camp Mystic directors apologize, face tough questions from Texas lawmakers

The Brief Camp Mystic directors apologized to families during a state hearing regarding the 2025 flood that killed 27 campers and counselors. Lawmakers questioned the camp's safety response, noting that directors failed to use the PA system to warn victims as floodwaters rose. The camp’s future remains uncertain as regulators weigh a new license application despite 27 previously identified safety deficiencies.



The directors of Camp Mystic apologized to the families of the 27 campers and counselors who died in historic flooding last year, as they testified Tuesday before a committee of state lawmakers investigating the response to the disaster.

Members of the Eastland family, who operate Camp Mystic, spent much of Tuesday testifying before a joint legislative committee. The hearing began with an emotional apology from camp director Edward Eastland.

Directors testify on "preventable" deaths

What we know:

State lawmakers grilled the directors of Camp Mystic for several hours.

The Eastlands operate the Hunt County camp where 25 campers and two counselors died when floodwaters swept through the property early on July 4, 2025. The broader flooding across the Texas Hill Country killed more than 100 people.

A Texas investigative report found that the fatalities at the camp were preventable.

Eastland appeared emotional during his testimony, apologizing to families of the victims, many of whom sat just feet behind him.

Emotional testimony from Camp Mystic owners

Edward Eastland

What they're saying:

"I want to speak directly to the Heaven's 27 families. I think about the night of the flood, every moment of every day. We tried our hardest that night, and it wasn’t enough to save your daughters," said Edward Eastland.

"We were devastated alongside you. I regret not communicating more with each of you earlier, and I’m so sorry."

Eastland also defended the camp’s response, saying decisions were based on past experience and the information available at the time.

"I do believe that all of our actions that morning were based on reason from the knowledge we had from previous floods and in the moment. Our concept of high ground has now changed forever," he said.

Testimony from Camp Mystic parent

What they're saying:

Julie Sprunt, a parent and former Camp Mystic camper herself, shared her 9-year-old daughter MacKenzie’s story of survival.

"I want answers to the heartbreaking questions my daughter asks me about what happened to her friends," said Sprunt, whose daughter survived the flooding.

"MacKenzie told me that eventually she and the other girls understood no more adults were coming to rescue them. She remembers Edward crying out to the sky to stop the rain. The rain did not stop," said Sprunt.

She says as the floodwaters rose, the girls moved to the top of the bunk beds.

"The bunkbed tipped spilling the girls into the water. MacKenzie was swept out of the window in total darkness amid fast-moving, churning debris-filled water. MacKenzie fought for her life as the current catapulted her downriver," said Sprunt.

Parents, including Sprunt, are now urging lawmakers to take action.

"I’m asking this committee to please act, do not let this camp open on the schedule and on the terms set by the people who failed our daughters," said Sprunt.

Safety failures and the failure to warn

Dig deeper:

Lawmakers pressed the Eastlands on several key decisions made during the flood, including the failure to use the camp’s loudspeaker system to warn campers.

FILE-A view of a damaged building at Camp Mystic, the site of where multiple girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

"I would say that in that moment and how fast it rose, it did not occur to us to run inside the office and make an announcement. Every minute was spent trying to get to the next cabin that needed help," Eastland said.

State Rep. Drew Darby sharply criticized that explanation.

"I just, it’s hard to believe that you are getting on a PA system as a final, last-ditch effort to get people to safety that was not even considered or executed. And that’s a nightmare," said Darby.

Texas Rep. Drew Darby

Another critical moment came under scrutiny when lawmakers questioned why staff removed property from the river ahead of the flooding but did not immediately respond to calls for help from campers.

"There are 15 of y’all just sitting here. Why did you not get on the walkie-talkie and say, ‘Hey, come help us?’ Because y’all did it for the canoes, why didn’t we do it for girls?" asked State Rep. Morgan Meyer.

Eastland responded that the situation unfolded too quickly.

"I think it was all happening so fast… I wish I had done things like that," he said.

Licensing hurdles and deficiencies

The Eastlands testified that safety updates are now in place for their Cypress Lake campsite, which they are hoping to open in late May.

However, lawmakers expressed skepticism. State Sen. Charles Perry said many of the proposed safety improvements should have already been in place.

"All of these things should have been done anyway, even under current code evacuation plants. Shelter in place is not an evacuation plan. By definition, right? And so, now you all have an evacuation plan, now you are going to do muster, now you're going to do all these things, but I want to remind people. That stuff was already supposed to be done. And I've said it a hundred times yesterday. I'm almost certain none of the other camps were doing any of it either," said Perry.

Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd also testified that while progress has been made after the flooding, he brought up that legislation allowing the state to take control of a local disaster failed to pass in the last session.

"Emergencies are always best handled at the local level. Those emergencies become disasters when the local government responsible for responding to those incidents no longer has the capabilities or resources to respond and that's where chapter 418 directs this state agency to coordinate other assets to support those local governments," said Kidd.

Lawmakers also noted deficiencies in the camp’s license application, with some citing more than 20 issues. State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst pointed out that camp officials have not yet officially reported the 27 deaths, as required by state law.

Several committee members made it clear they do not believe the Eastlands should be allowed to reopen.

What's next:

The Eastlands said they have made corrections to deficiencies and will submit an updated application.

They also told lawmakers that if the state denies their license for the Cypress Lake site, they plan to appeal. That process could allow the camp to remain open for up to a year.

Family members of some of the victims urged lawmakers to prevent Camp Mystic from reopening.

State regulators will have the final say on whether the camp can resume operations.