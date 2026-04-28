CBP officers seize $8.1M in meth hidden in tile shipment at Texas border

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The Brief CBP officers seized over $8.1 million in suspected methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility on April 21. The narcotics were hidden inside a commercial tractor-trailer shipment arriving from Mexico that was falsely labeled as tile. A criminal investigation is underway by Homeland Security Investigation agents; it is not yet clear if any arrests have been made.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted $8.1 million in suspected methamphetamine concealed in a shipment listed as tile upon arriving at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.

Multi-million dollar narcotic seizure

What we know:

On April 21, 2026, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer traveling from Reynosa, Mexico. The vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection dock for further inspection. Utilizing non-intrusive inspection equipment and screening by a canine team.

Packages containing 908 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

The narcotics discovered have an estimated street value of $8,119,696, as CBP officers seized the narcotics and tractor trailer. Homeland Security Investigation special agents have initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

What they're saying:

"As this significant seizure aptly illustrates, CBP officers work tirelessly to ensure that commerce flows, and hard narcotics are stopped in their tracks," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of Hidalgo, Pharr, and Anzalduas Ports of Entry.