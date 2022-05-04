New affordable graduate student housing under construction at UT Austin

A new affordable graduate student housing development is under construction at the University of Texas at Austin.

The multistory building at 21st Street between Comal Street and Leona Street will offer graduate students a residential option adjacent to campus and will feature 784 beds in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

The building will also feature public courtyards, an outdoor classroom and amphitheater, a fitness center, private and group study spaces, and a flexible multipurpose room available for graduate student and community events.

The project will offer graduate students a residential option adjacent to campus in the historical Blackland neighborhood in East Austin. The vision for graduate student housing in this area was established as part of the 2015 East Campus Master Plan , and the building is scheduled for completion for fall 2024, says the university.

Upon completion, the project will be managed and operated by UT Austin’s University Housing and Dining.

This announcement follows recent news of the university’s purchase of Dobie Twenty21, a 27-story residential building at 2021 Guadalupe St. These two projects will increase the inventory of university-managed affordable student-housing options by 1,700 beds, making it possible for more students to live close to campus, says UT Austin.