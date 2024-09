article

The Brief U.S. Air Force Academy investigating death of 19-year-old Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce Koonce, from Taylor, Texas, was found unconscious in her dorm September 4



The U.S. Air Force Academy says it is investigating the death of one of its cadets who was from Taylor, Texas.

In a post on social media, the U.S. Air Force Academy says Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce, who was 19, was found unconscious in her dorm on September 4.

Academy first responders were called and attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

The cause of death is under investigation.