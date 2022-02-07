Expand / Collapse search

Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in Texas church shooting

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Mass Shootings
Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The U.S. Air Force has been ordered to pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims' families for a deadly shooting at a Texas church

The ruling comes from a Texas federal judge who earlier decided that the Air Force was liable for the massacre carried out by a former serviceman

Judge: Air Force 60% responsible for 2017 mass shooting

In 2017, a former service member opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, killing 26 people and injuring 20 others.

More than two dozen people were killed in the 2017 attack in Sutherland Springs when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service. 

A lawsuit alleged the Air Force might have prevented the deaths by flagging Kelley's prior assault conviction, preventing him from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting.

