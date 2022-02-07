Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in Texas church shooting
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The U.S. Air Force has been ordered to pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims' families for a deadly shooting at a Texas church.
The ruling comes from a Texas federal judge who earlier decided that the Air Force was liable for the massacre carried out by a former serviceman.
More than two dozen people were killed in the 2017 attack in Sutherland Springs when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service.
A lawsuit alleged the Air Force might have prevented the deaths by flagging Kelley's prior assault conviction, preventing him from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting.
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Judge: Air Force 60% responsible for 2017 mass shooting
Gunman attended fall festival in Sutherland Springs and church services prior to mass shooting
Funeral held for 9 family members killed in Sutherland Springs church massacre
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter