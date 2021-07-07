Judge: Air Force 60% responsible for 2017 mass shooting

A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force as largely responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

On November 5th 2017, people walked into First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs to worship. That same day, 26-year-old Devin Kelley walked into the church with an assault rifle and opened fire into the crowd.

The shooting killed 26 people and injured 20 others. The victims ranged from young children to seniors over the age of 70. Kelley was later found in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was chased by two citizens.

Four years later, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio ruled the U.S. Air Force 60% responsible for the mass shooting at First Baptist Church for failing to submit the gunman's criminal history into a database.

Kelley served in the Air Force for five years before being discharged three years before the shooting for charges of domestic violence. Kelley was convicted for assaulting his former wife and cracking his child stepson's skull.

The judge says the Air Force knew of Kelley's conviction and if that had been put into the FBI database, it would have prevented from buying a gun at any licensed firearm dealer.

