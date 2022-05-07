Airbnb host shot in chest, tenant charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND, Ore. - Police in Portland, Oregon, said a suspected gunman is in jail after he allegedly shot an Airbnb host.
Authorities said the shooting happened Wednesday around 8:38 p.m. local time.
Caveion Lett, 21, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s currently located at the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Investigators said they responded to the shooting at a house on the 4600 block of Northeast Grand Avenue. They found the Airbnb host, a woman, shot in the chest before transporting her to a local hospital. Investigators said she did have life-threatening injuries but the medical staff was able to save her life.
Authorities said Lett was in a room of the house and surrendered to police after a protracted negotiation.
It is believed the Airbnb host was attempting to contact Lett before he fired multiple rounds from a 9mm handgun through the door, according to a news release.
A gun was seized as evidence.
FOX Television Stations has reached out to Airbnb for comment.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.