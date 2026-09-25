Airbnb invests $6.4 million in Austin affordable housing project

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The Brief Airbnb is investing $6.4 million to jumpstart a long-delayed Austin development that will create 201 affordable units and 325 mixed-income homes. The funding is the first project under Airbnb’s new $250 million national initiative aimed at unlocking $5 billion in housing capital over the next decade. Beyond construction funding, Airbnb is supporting local housing advocacy groups to push for Austin zoning reforms and donating to neighborhood nonprofits.



Airbnb announced a $6.4 million investment in an Austin housing development that is intended to help fund 201 affordable housing units as part of the company's new national housing initiative.

Airbnb $6.4 million investment

What we know:

The investment is Airbnb's first through its Housing Accelerator, a program the company says will provide an initial $250 million in last-dollar financing to help unlock more than $5 billion in housing capital over the next decade.

The St. John redevelopment, located at 800 E. St. John Avenue, will include 201 affordable units and a companion project with 325 mixed-income units. Together, the developments are expected to provide more than 500 homes, along with retail space, a park and public art.

Long-delayed St. John redevelopment site

Local perspective:

The site has been owned by the city since 2013 and has remained vacant for nearly two decades. Airbnb said construction had been delayed for about five years because of a funding gap, despite community support and tax incentives through a state affordable housing program.

The company’s investment is intended to close that gap and allow construction to begin.

Airbnb backs Austin zoning reform

Airbnb also said it will support housing policy reforms in Austin, including changes to zoning, permitting and building codes.

The company is supporting Austin-based housing advocacy group AURA, which has backed policies allowing up to three homes per lot and smaller minimum lot sizes. Airbnb said its support will allow AURA to hire its first paid staff member and work toward legalizing "missing middle" housing, which generally refers to housing types such as duplexes, townhomes and small multifamily developments.

City leaders respond to Airbnb’s housing grant

What they're saying:

"Austin leads the national conversation and the actual outcomes on housing because we're doing what it takes to build. I'm glad to see Airbnb investing in housing projects like St. John's. Expanding housing takes all of us. When a company like Airbnb steps up and works alongside local organizations, community leaders, and the city, you get real outcomes," said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said in a statement.

"Austin’s housing shortage demands a collaborative approach," Austin Mayor Pro Tem José "Chito" Vela said.

Airbnb said it also will donate to nonprofit organizations serving the St. John neighborhood, with a focus on economic empowerment and homeownership.

The Housing Accelerator includes capital investments, policy advocacy and support for construction innovation. Airbnb said the initiative is designed to address barriers that make housing more expensive and difficult to build.