Austin ISD releases new COVID-19 guidelines for 2022 spring semester

The Austin Independent School District has announced new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming spring semester.

With the rise of omicron variant COVID-19 cases in Texas, AISD has provided the following information for parents and returning students.

AISD schools are still planning to open on Jan. 5, 2022. The same multi-level approach of wearing masks, social distancing, utilizing partitions, advanced ventilation and providing vaccination and testing opportunities is being used. The district is constantly collecting and using data in its decisions.

Masks will be required inside all AISD buildings and schools. Either an N95 or double masking is recommended. Masks must fit properly over the nose and mouth.

Classrooms are being equipped with extra ventilation and high-touch areas are being cleaned and sanitized. Social distancing will be enforced when possible, and all indoor activities are monitored closely. Any outdoor activities that do not result in close contact will not require extra guidance.

A contact tracing and notification process will be taking place. The new testing procedure is called "test-to-stay". If someone in your student’s classroom has been exposed to COVID-19, you will be notified. Parents can then choose to have their student stay in school with a mandatory test on the fifth day, or they can stay at home and test on the fifth day at an approved testing site. Any positive individual who is asymptomatic can return to school after the fifth day of isolation. If they become symptomatic, they may need to stay home longer than five days.

AISD is recommending against at-home COVID-19 rapid tests, as they do not work for the "test-to-stay" procedure. The district has a list of their 11 approved testing hubs here.

The district is also offering other testing opportunities such as a mobile testing van that will be operational starting Jan. 3. A consent form needs to be filled out and is then good for the entire school year, (use code AISDtest).

Students also have the opportunity to be pool tested, which means they will receive an individual nose swab that goes into a group test.

For AISD’s full omicron FAQ, visit AustinISD.org.

