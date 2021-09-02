ALABAMA, OKLAHOMA, CLEMSON, MORE: Week 1 by the numbers

The college football season is officially here, and the first full weekend of action is filled with marquee programs and big-time matchups.

Saturday's slate features four contests between ranked teams, including a top-five tilt to highlight the festivities.

With a loaded slate of games in Week 1, here are the key stats to know for this weekend's top matchups.

— 21: Ohio State has the longest active winning streak in season openers, having not lost in the first game since 1999 against Miami.

— 250: The Buckeyes were the only Power 5 team to average 250-plus yards passing and 250-plus yards rushing last season.

— 25.8 & 304.0: Ohio State allowed the most points per game and yards per game in school history in 2020.

— 2: Minnesota won its past two meetings with top-10 teams (No. 5 Penn State and No. 9 Auburn).

— 20: The Gophers are tied with Rutgers for the most returning starters in the Big Ten, with 20.

— 56-45: The score of last season's meeting between these teams, a victory for UNC. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 24-12-6.

— 259: Tar Heels coach Mack Brown's 259 wins are the most among active head coaches in the sport.

— 41.7: North Carolina finished tied for ninth in scoring offense in 2020, with 41.7 PPG.

— 30: Virginia Tech was one of two ACC teams to score 30-plus PPG and allow 30-plus PPG last season.

— 200: The Hokies rushed for more than 200 yards in eight of 11 games in 2020 and were the top-ranked rushing offense in the ACC.

— 56-14: The score of the only meeting between these squads, won by Oklahoma in 2017.

— 22-3: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler finished the 2020 season with 22 touchdowns and just three turnovers.

— 17: The Sooners return 17 starters, with nine on offense and eight on defense.

— 2018: The last time Tulane opened against a Power 5 opponent, with a 23-17 loss to Wake Forest.

— 16-7: Tulane's record at home the past four seasons.

— 10-9: Penn State leads the all-time series and has won the past four meetings between these programs.

— 27.7: The Nittany Lions allowed the most points per game in school history last season.

— 1: Wisconsin was first in the Big Ten in total defense (and 12th in total offense) in 2020.

— 25.1: Wisconsin's 25.1 PPG last season were the fewest by the program since 2004, and the Badgers failed to have a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time since 2015.

— 46: These programs are tied for the most wins among Power 5 programs without a CFP appearance.

— 1993: This is the first meeting between these programs since Alabama won 34-13 in 1993.

— 26: Alabama has scored 30-plus points in 26 straight games, the longest such streak by a power-conference team in college football history.

— 14: The Tide are currently on a 14-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the country.

— 34: The Hurricanes averaged more than 30 PPG last season for the first time since 2016.

— 6: Miami spent six weeks ranked in the AP top 10 and finished No. 22 in 2020.

— 45-28-4: Iowa leads the all-time series and has won the past three meetings between these programs.

— 6: Iowa finished the 2020 season on a six-game winning streak.

— 30: The Hawkeyes have not lost a game by more than one score since Sept. 22, 2018, good for the longest active streak in the FBS.

— 1967: Indiana finished ranked in the AP top 15 last season (No. 12) for the first time in 53 years.

— 3-1: The Hoosiers' record against ranked opponents last season.

— 56-3: The score the last time these two squared off in 2009. USC has won all four meetings between the schools.

— 19.9: With 19.9 PPG, San Jose State had the 15th-best scoring defense in the FBS last season.

— 300: For the first time in school history, the Trojans averaged more than 300 pass yards per game the past two seasons.

— 97.3: With 97.3 yards per game, the USC rushing offense ranked last in the Pac-12 in 2020.

— 5: This is the fifth season opener between top-five teams in the past 25 years, with the most recent being No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Florida State in 2017.

— 42-18-4: Georgia leads the all-time series, having won the most recent matchup in 2014 by a score of 45-21.

— 2-3: Clemson's record in its past five games against ranked opponents.

— 44-4: Georgia's record since 2017 against every team other than LSU and Alabama.

— 2: Clemson lost more games in 2020 than in the previous two seasons combined (one).

— 16: LSU has won 16 of its past 18 season openers, although it lost to Mississippi State to open the 2020 season.

— 34.9 & 492.0: The Tigers gave up the most points per game and yards per game in school history last season.

— 44-10: The score of UCLA's Week 0 win against Hawaii, the first season-opening victory for the program under Chip Kelly.

— 5-1: UCLA's record against SEC opponents since 2000.

— 6-4: Florida State leads the all-time series, though Notre Dame has won the past two meetings.

— 3: Notre Dame is one of three teams with double-digit wins in four straight seasons. (The others are Alabama and Clemson).

— 16-7: Florida State's record at home the past four seasons.

— 16: The Seminoles return 16 starters from last season (10 on offense, six on defense).

More updates from FOX Sports

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter