Alamo Drafthouse offering $5 movies, fun events this summer

Alamo Drafthouse has a variety of summer programming including Kids Camp and fun for Father's Day and Pride Month.

Alamo Kids Camp

All summer long, families can enjoy movies for just $5 per ticket at all Kids Camp screenings, Monday through Thursday mornings through September.

Films include titles released as recently as 2022's ‘The Bad Guys’ and ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’, to as far back as ‘Pufnstuf’ from 1970 and ‘The Land Before Time’ from 1988.

Tickets for many Alamo Kids Camp titles are on sale now and can be found at drafthouse.com/movies/alamo-kids-camp.

Alamo Family Parties

The Drafthouse is also offering Family Party events with games, crafts, and themed-props. Upcoming Family Parties include Disney's ‘The Little Mermaid’ (2023) and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.'

Tickets and showtimes can be found at drafthouse.com/movies/family-party.

"When you're a kid, going to the movies with your family is simply one of the most incredible experiences, isn't it?" shared Shelli Taylor, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. "With our $5 ticket program, parents can create lasting memories with their children this summer at Alamo. And that's really what we're all about – bringing families together for shared movie going experiences."

Pride at Alamo Drafthouse

This June, you can catch some of your favorite LGBTQ+ films on the big screen for Pride at Alamo Drafthouse.

Every one of these events will be accompanied by a featured cocktail menu, with a portion of each drink supporting The Trevor Project, a national nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth.

Alamo Drafthouse will be matching donations up to $5,000.

Father's Day

Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting special brunch and screenings for Father's Day weekend.

Moviegoers will get a $10 Snack Pass for every $50+ gift card they buy.