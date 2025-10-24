Alamo Trust president gone after Lt. Gov. Patrick calls for resignation

article

Alamo Trust president Kate Rogers is no longer listed as a member of the board, one day after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for her resignation after posting portions of her dissertation on social media that showed a differing opinion on how the history of the Alamo should be told.

Rogers was no longer listed on the Alamo's website Friday afternoon. The Alamo Trust has not yet returned a request for comment.

The Texas Tribune reports that Rogers submitted her resignation on Thursday after Patrick's letter.

Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham released a statement praising Patrick's seemingly successful removal of Rogers.

"I commend Lt. Governor Dan Patrick for his swift action at The Alamo. I appreciate The Alamo Trust Board and our continued work together bettering The Alamo," Buckingham said.

‘Incompatible with the telling of the history of the battle of the Alamo’

On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Rogers' writings were "incompatible with the telling of the history of the battle of the Alamo."

In the portion of Rogers' 2023 dissertation posted on X by Patrick, Rogers seemingly disagreed with Republican leadership and legislation passed during that legislative session. Rogers also highlighted the differing viewpoints between state leaders who want the Alamo's focus to be on the siege and battle instead of the entire history of the site, which city leaders prefer.

What they're saying:

"I do not believe you were aware of her writings or her views towards state oversight when you hired her, but I do believe these newly discovered writings undermine the credibility of the Alamo Trust," Patrick wrote to the trust's board of directors.

The other side:

"The Alamo Citizens Advisory Council organized by the city…wants to tell the full story of the site, including its beginning as a home to indigenous people, the Mission Era, the Revolution and up through the modern-day Civil Rights movement," Rogers wrote.

Patrick said he wants the history of the Alamo to focus on the 13-day siege and 1836 Battle of the Alamo, which Rogers claims in her research, is at odds with local officials who want to tell the full story of the Alamo and not just focus on the battle.

Rogers said in her dissertation that she would "love to see the Alamo become a beacon for historical reconciliation and a place that brings people together versus tearing them apart, but politically that may not be possible at this time."

A $550 million restoration and expansion of the Alamo includes a new museum and visitor center with galleries that cover the history of the Alamo from its beginning indigenous inhabitants to the Battle of the Alamo through modern day.

In her dissertation, Rogers said she had to be careful with her dissertation because "it could have negative consequences" on the Alamo Plan funding and possibly her job.

In his letter, Patrick said "the entire story of the Alamo will be told" and that he will "continue to defend the Alamo today against a rewrite of history."