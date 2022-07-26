Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial continues

The jury has been selected for the Alex Jones defamation trial and opening statements are underway.

The conspiracy theorist and Infowars host was ruled liable for defamation after claiming the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. Now the chosen jury will have to determine how much money two parents of a six-year-old get paid.

At the pre-trial hearing on July 16, one of the attorneys for the families said the damage Jones caused is devastating. They also said money can't fix everything, but believe it will bring some relief for the families.

The trial follows months of delays. Jones has racked up fines for ignoring court orders and he put Infowars into bankruptcy protection just before the trial was originally set to start in April.

At stake for Jones is another potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation of conspiracy peddling businesses into deeper jeopardy. He has already been banned from YouTube, Facebook and Spotify over violating hate-speech policies.

The trial involving the parents of two Sandy Hook families is only the start for Jones; damages have yet to be awarded in separate defamation cases for other families of the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.