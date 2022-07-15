Alex Jones’ lawyers, Sandy Hook families’ attorneys prepare for trial

Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist and Infowars creator, was not physically in court Friday, but his attorneys were.

They met with the judge and attorneys for the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims to iron out some logistics, such as witness lists, exhibits and other motions.

"We are very pleased today with how proceedings are going, we think they are fair rulings," said Mark Bankston, attorney for Sandy Hook families.

Jones' lawyers refused an interview, but the attorneys for the families said they feel confident about the upcoming trial July 26.

On Friday, they appeared on behalf of parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis. Jones was found liable for defamation, claiming false statements about the Sandy Hook massacre.

Now, the families are asking for a dollar amount.

"One of the big things that he said was that Neil Heslin, a parent who went on national television to beg Mr. Jones to stop calling Sandy Hook fake, Mr. Jones turned around on his show and said Neil was lying about holding his dead son," said Bankston.

Bankston said they can't discuss the amount they are asking for just yet, but it needs to be substantial.

"I think the surprising thing that came out of it was the argument that was made was that the conduct that Mr. Jones and Infowars did wasn't that bad. They showed what their defense might be, and frankly we hope that's what it is," said Bill Ogden, attorney for the families.

The victims’ attorneys said Jones' defamatory statements put the families in danger.

"Saying that they were CIA agents, saying their children didn’t exist, that paramedics were never allowed in the school, saying the school itself wasn’t even open," said Bankston.

This isn't the end of it, Bankston said they have other families lined up to sue Jones and recover damages as well. He hopes to send a strong message.

"I really hope that other people who traffic this fake news are watching this trial, I hope they understand that if they decide to go after a private family and tell lies about them, we be after you next," said Bankston.

Jones' defense was arguing for First Amendment rights, but it did not hold in court. Jones filed for bankruptcy under Infowars earlier in the year, but the court has allowed the current proceedings to continue.