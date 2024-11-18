All Lago Vista ISD campuses to close Nov. 22 for football playoff game

The Brief All Lago Vista ISD campuses will be closed Friday, Nov. 22 District said it will be closed to allow students and staff to travel to Kingsville to support the high school football team Lago Vista Vikings take on the Port Isabel Tarpons at 7 p.m.



All Lago Vista ISD campuses will be closed on Friday, Nov. 22, to allow students and staff to travel to a high school football playoff game, the school district announced.

Lago Vista ISD said as a result of last Friday's big 42-10 win over San Antonio Bandera, the Vikings have moved on in the Texas high school football playoffs. The Vikings are now Bi-District Champions after the win.

"Due to a high number of staff absences related to the game, as well as other staff absences, we have determined that we have insufficient staff coverage to ensure a safe learning environment," the school district said. "In order to ensure that our staff members with children in football, band, cheerleading, drill team, and our audio video production team have the opportunity to safely travel to support our students in Kingsville, all Lago Vista ISD schools will be closed on Friday, November 22."

The Lago Vista Vikings will be traveling to Kingsville on Friday, Nov. 22, to take on the Port Isabel Tarpons at 7 p.m.