Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - The 2024 playoffs for the Texas high school football season are here!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1.
Week 1 highlights:
New Tech blown out of 1st round playoff game by state-ranked SA Davenport, 91-18
Dripping Springs rolls in 1st round after slow start, beats McNeil 49-14
Westlake pounds Vista Ridge in playoff opener, 46-17
Lake Travis knocks off Round Rock, 41-14, in 3rd playoff meeting in last five seasons
Vandegrift jumps out early, smashes Austin High, 56-14, in 1st round
Georgetown blows big lead, but rallies to beat Burleson Centennial in double OT thriller, 48-42
After winning district title, Bastrop opens playoffs with blowout win over SA Lanier, 66-14
Week 1 scores
CLASS 6A
DIVISION I
Vista Ridge 17
Westlake 46
Round Rock 14
Lake Travis 41
Johnson 41
Laredo United 14
DIVISION II
McNeil 14
Dripping Springs 49
Austin High 14
Vandegrift 56
CLASS 5A
DIVISION I
Red Oak 35
Cedar Park 21
Rouse 0
Highland Park 48
Burleson Centennial 42
Georgetown 48
F-2OT
Weiss 28
Angleton 35
Anderson 21
La Porte 42
DIVISION II
SA Sam Houston 26
Liberty Hill 69
SA Lanier 14
Bastrop 66
Elgin 43
SA Jefferson 16
CLASS 4A
DIVISION I
Fredericksburg 14
LBJ 42
Taylor 28
Somerset 35
DIVISION II
Travis 19
Fischer Canyon Lake 63
La Grange 2
Waco La Vega 56
Lago Vista 42
Bandera 10
CLASS 3A
DIVISION I
Llano 48
Crystal City 14
DIVISION II
Thrall 30
Tidehaven 62
CLASS 2A
DIVISION I
Thorndale 41
Riesel 35
DIVISION II
Granger 6
La Pryor 48
CLASS 1A (SIX-MAN)
DIVISION I
Medina 48
Prairie Lea 0