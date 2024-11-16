Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  November 16, 2024 1:43pm CST
High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - The 2024 playoffs for the Texas high school football season are here!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1.

Week 1 highlights:

New Tech blown out of 1st round playoff game by state-ranked SA Davenport, 91-18

2024 Playoffs: Manor New Tech vs SA Davenport

Manor New Tech took on San Antonio Davenport during the first week of the post-season playoffs!

Dripping Springs rolls in 1st round after slow start, beats McNeil 49-14

2024 Playoffs: Dripping Springs vs McNeil

In Week 1 of the 2024 postseason, Dripping Springs takes on McNeil at Tiger Stadium.

Westlake pounds Vista Ridge in playoff opener, 46-17

2024 Playoffs: Vista Ridge vs Westlake

In Week 1 of the 2024 postseason, Vista Ridge takes on Westlake at Chaparral Stadium.

Lake Travis knocks off Round Rock, 41-14, in 3rd playoff meeting in last five seasons

2024 Playoffs: Lake Travis vs Round Rock

In Week 1 of the 2024 postseason, Lake Travis takes on Round Rock at Reeves Stadium.

Vandegrift jumps out early, smashes Austin High, 56-14, in 1st round

2024 Playoffs: Vandegrift vs Austin High

In Week 1 of the 2024 postseason, Vandegrift takes on Austin High at Monroe Stadium.

Georgetown blows big lead, but rallies to beat Burleson Centennial in double OT thriller, 48-42

2024 Playoffs: Georgetown vs Burleson

In Week 1 of the 2024 postseason, Georgetown takes on Burleson at Birkelbach Field.

After winning district title, Bastrop opens playoffs with blowout win over SA Lanier, 66-14

2024 Playoffs: Bastrop vs SA Lanier

In Week 1 of the 2024 postseason, Bastrop takes on SA Lanier at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.

Week 1 scores

CLASS 6A 

DIVISION I

Vista Ridge 17
Westlake 46

Round Rock 14
Lake Travis 41

Johnson 41
Laredo United 14

DIVISION II

McNeil 14
Dripping Springs 49

Austin High 14
Vandegrift  56

CLASS 5A 

DIVISION I

Red Oak 35
Cedar Park 21

Rouse 0
Highland Park 48

Burleson Centennial 42
Georgetown 48 
F-2OT 

Weiss 28
Angleton 35

Anderson 21
La Porte 42

DIVISION II

SA Sam Houston 26
Liberty Hill 69

SA Lanier 14
Bastrop 66

Elgin 43
SA Jefferson 16

CLASS 4A 

DIVISION I

Fredericksburg 14
LBJ 42

Taylor 28
Somerset 35

DIVISION II

Travis 19
Fischer Canyon Lake 63

La Grange 2
Waco La Vega 56

Lago Vista 42
Bandera 10

CLASS 3A 

DIVISION I

Llano 48
Crystal City 14

DIVISION II

Thrall 30  
Tidehaven 62

CLASS 2A 

DIVISION I

Thorndale 41
Riesel 35

DIVISION II

Granger 6
La Pryor 48

CLASS 1A (SIX-MAN) 

DIVISION I

Medina 48
Prairie Lea 0