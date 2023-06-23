All Texas DMV systems down statewide
AUSTIN, Texas - All Texas Department of Motor Vehicles systems are down statewide.
TxDMV says the outage is affecting all online and in-person services. That includes county tax offices and other registration renewal locations such as grocery stores, vehicle dealerships, and MyPlates.
As a result of the outage, all 16 TxDMV Regional Service Centers will be closed Friday.
Still no word on what is causing the system-wide issue.
